Potential Ravens free agent target Melvin Gordon III reportedly re-signs with former team

The Baltimore Ravens have been able to add multiple impact playmakers during 2022 free agency, including safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce. However, they’ve been linked to multiple others throughout the process, including a standout on the offensive side of the ball.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Baltimore had been discussing a deal with running back Melvin Gordon III. However, on Tuesday night Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Gordon is returning to the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

With Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards suffering season-ending torn ACLs during the 2021 offseason, Baltimore is expected to add another running back as insurance incase either isn’t ready to start 2022. However, the 2022 draft has a plethora of quality running back options in the middle rounds, so it would have been hard to see the Ravens giving Gordon the contract that he ended up receiving from Denver.