Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

by

Updated at 8:24 am EST

U.S.-listed cannabis stocks surged higher Friday following a report that suggested lawmakers could vote on legislation that would legalize the use of marijuana nationwide as early as next week.

House lawmakers are set to vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE Act, a bill introduced by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) that would remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances, The Hill reported last Thursday. while imposing a federal tax on sales.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.