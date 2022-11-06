Postgame Press Conference after 41-35 win over Cal

USC coach Lincoln Riley, WR Michael Jackson III and CB Mekhi Blackmon talked in the postgame press conference Saturday night after No. 9-ranked USC’s 41-35 win versus Cal.

Lincoln Riley addresses his disappointment in how the team finished the game after allowing Cal back into the game.

He believed that the team has room to improve on all sides of the ball. This game was far from a clean game offensively, defensively, and on special teams.

Jackson III talked about his 115 yard and two touchdown performance.

Blackmon spoke about the defensive performance and what they can do to fix the problems.

Watch the full press conference here: