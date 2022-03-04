Postal worker Paul Robinson admits to lifting $40K worth of sports cards from mail

A former US mailman pleaded guilty to stealing nearly 100 sports trading cards worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Paul Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Mo., copped to the crime in federal court Thursday, according to a press release.

He was busted after a Kansas City collectibles customer complained that he never received a $1,925 Kevin Durant card he had paid for last year, the feds said.

An investigation found that many other cards were missing, and four of them turned up at a sports memorabilia store where Robinson was caught on camera selling the cards in his postal uniform last year, according to prosecutors.

Robinson admitted to the crimes and also said he took home mail and destroyed it. Investigators found 440 pieces of mail at his home, the release said.

The 94 cards he stole were worth $39,994, officials said.

He faced five years in prison for the federal crime of mail theft.