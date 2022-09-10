Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay unleashes winds, floods across West Coast

Once-Tropical Storm Kay is not entirely done with Southern California.

The remnants of the now post-tropical storm are churning in the Pacific Ocean about 150 miles southwest of San Diego. Post-tropical simply means just a good old-fashioned rainstorm.

Leftover rain from Kay is now spinning inland, so more showers are possible Saturday. While the wind is settling down, the rain remains with Flood Watches through the Golden State and Arizona.

Here are some images capturing the impacts of Kay.

Kay approaches Southern California and Arizona

On Friday, parts of Southern California experienced wind gusts as high as 109 mph, which was recorded on Cuyamaca Peak just east of San Diego.

The effects of Kay even contributed to a small plane crashing off of a runway at San Diego’s Naval Air Station North Island.

When Kay struck Mexico’s western shores

On Wednesday and Thursday, Kay caused the waters off Mexico’s Pacific coastline to churn. The video below shows powerful waves rising and crashing upon beaches near Mazatlán, Mexico.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay unleashed floods across Southern California. AP

Parts of Arizona were hit by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay as well. AFP via Getty Images

While Kay was swirling in the Pacific Ocean, the storm sent heavy rains to cities, such as Cabo San Lucas on the southern point of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. The rain made driving on the roads challenging, as seen from the perspective of the driver below, struggling to see through their windshield.

High in the sky, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association sent one of their planes to fly through Kay. The plane, called a “hurricane hunter,” flew from Biloxi, Mississippi, down to the western waters of Mexico to intercept and then fly through the hurricane.