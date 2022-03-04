Post positions, odds for Saturday’s Fountain of Youth, San Felipe, Gotham and Battaglia

Emmanuel and jockey Luis Saez win a maiden race on Dec. 11, 2021, at Gulfstream Park.

Todd Pletcher won the 2017 Kentucky Derby with a late-blooming colt in Always Dreaming, and he may have another contender following a similar path this year.

Emmanuel, undefeated in two starts, will make his stakes debut Saturday in the $400,000, Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park. The race offers 50 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the winner, virtually assuring a spot in the Run for the Roses on May 7 at Churchill Downs.

A son of More Than Ready, Emmanuel won his debut Dec. 11 at Gulfstream by 6 ¾ lengths and then cruised to a 4 ½-length victory Jan. 30 at Tampa Bay Downs.

“He broke his maiden here; we know he likes the track,” Pletcher said. “We like the timing of the Fountain of Youth. It puts him in a good position, if he runs well enough, to take a look at the Florida Derby.”

Bob Baffert: Judge buys time for Baffert by postponing hearing

Emmanuel is the 9-2 third choice in the morning line for an overflow field in the Fountain of Youth, but the 3-1 favorite is out.

The Pletcher-trained Mo Donegal, who finished third in last month’s Holy Bull at Gulfstream, spiked a 102-degree temperature and will scratch from the Fountain of Youth, the Daily Racing Form reported Wednesday.

Pletcher said Mo Donegal will return for the Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct.

Simplification, trained by Antonio Sano is 7-2 in the morning line and enters the Fountain of Youth off a second-place finish in the Holy Bull.

“Each day, he is a more serious horse,” Sano said. “Maybe before he was a little green, but right now he has more concentration. He’s a different horse of all the horses I have.”

White Abarrio, who won the Holy Bull, is skipping the Fountain of Youth with plans to return for the Florida Derby on April 2.

Fountain of Youth

Post time: 5:42 p.m. EST Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Purse: $400,000. Grade: 2. Distance: 1 1/16 miles. TV: TVG and FoxSports2.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Markhamian, Marcos Meneses, Juan Carlos Avila, 20-1

Story continues

2. Simplification, Jose Ortiz, Antonio Sano, 7-2

3. Howling Time, Joe Talamo, Dale Romans, 15-1

4. In Due Time, Paco Lopez, Kelly Breen, 6-1

5. Dean Delivers, Miguel Angel Vasquez, Michael Yates, 15-1

6. Rattle N Roll, Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek, 12-1

7. A. P.’s Secret, Tyler Gaffalione, Saffie Joseph Jr., 20-1

8. Emmanuel, Luis Saez, Todd Pletcher, 9-2

9. High Oak, Junior Alvarado, Bill Mott, 8-1

10. Giant Game, Corey Lanerie, Dale Romans, 15-1

11. O Captain, Javier Castellano, Gustavo Delgado, 30-1

12. Mo Donegal, Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher, SCRATCHED

AE-13. Galt, Joel Rosario, Bill Mott, 12-1

Forbidden Kingdom leads San Felipe

Forbidden Kingdom (8-5 odds) and Doppelganger (9-5) are the horses to beat in Saturday’s $400,000, Grade 2 San Felipe at Santa Anita Park.

The San Felipe will offer the winner 50 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby. Doppelganger is ineligible to earn qualifying points because he’s trained by Bob Baffert, who has been banned from Churchill through the spring of 2023.

Kentucky Derby 2022: Twenty horses to watch during prep season

Forbidden Kingdom, trained by Richard Mandella, is a son of American Pharoah and won the Grade 2 San Vicente on Jan. 29 at Santa Anita.

“He’s as quick as they come,” Mandella said.

Doppelganger enters off a fourth-place finish in the San Vicente.

San Felipe

Post time: 5:30 p.m. EST Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Purse: $400,000. Grade: 2. Distance: 1 1/16 miles. TV: TVG and FoxSports2.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Happy Jack, Abel Cedillo, Doug O’Neill, 8-1

2. Worse Read Sanchez, Mario Gutierrez, Doug O’Neill, 20-1

3. Armagnac, John Velazquez, Bob Baffert, 5-1

4. Beautiful Art, Mike Smith, Simon Callaghan, 12-1

5. Doppelganger, Flavien Prat, Bob Baffert, 9-5

6. Forbidden Kingdom, Juan Hernandez, Richard Mandella, 8-5

7. Cabo Spirit, Victor Espinoza, George Papaprodromou, 5-1

Morello leads way in Gotham

Morello, trained by Steve Asmussen, is the 3-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $300,000, Grade 3 Gotham at Aqueduct.

The Gotham winner will earn 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Morello, a son of Classic Empire, is 2 for 2 in his career and most recently won the Jimmy Winkfield Stakes by 5 lengths on Feb. 6 at Aqueduct.

More horse racing: Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs, seeks stay of stewards’ suspension

“Morello looks like he could potentially be something special,” Dave Lyon of owner Blue Lion Thoroughbreds said. “I think it’s just a perfect race setup for a horse like him, where you’re going to take your time and see what he can do. Past the wire, it looks like he can get further out there.”

Pletcher’s Dean List is the 7-2 second choice. The son of Speightstown won both of his career races at Gulfstream.

Gotham

Post time: 5:27 p.m. EST Saturday at Aqueduct in South Ozone Park, N.Y. Purse: $300,000. Grade: 3. Distance: 1 mile. TV: TVG and FoxSports2.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Runninsonofagun, Jalon Samuel, John Toscano Jr., 30-1

2. Glider, Antonio Gallardo, Mark Casse, 8-1

3. Golden Code, Kendrick Carmouche, Todd Pletcher, 12-1

4. Fromanothamutha, Dylan Davis, Raymond Handal, 6-1

5. Dean’s List, Manuel Franco, Todd Pletcher, 7-2

6. Life Is Great, Eric Cancel, Robert Klesaris, 15-1

7. Noneedtoworry, Silvestre Gonzalez, Herold Whylie, 30-1

8. Bold Journey, Jorge Vargas Jr., Bill Mott, 6-1

9. Morello, Jose Lezcano, Steve Asmussen, 3-1

10. Rockefeller, Trevor McCarthy, Bob Baffert, 4-1

Tiz the Bomb tops Turfway’s Battaglia

Tiz the Bomb, trained by Kenny McPeek, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $125,000 John Battaglia Memorial at Turfway Park.

The Battaglia will offer 10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the winner.

Tiz the Bomb, a son of Hit It A Bomb, is 3-1-0 in six career starts and won runner-up in last November’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar. He opened his 2022 campaign with a seventh-place finish in the Holy Bull at Gulfstream.

Rebel Stakes: One-eyed Un Ojo wins Rebel at 75-1 odds, earns spot in Kentucky Derby

Louisville trainer Brad Cox has a pair of contenders in Bloodline (7-2 odds) and Erase (5-1).

John Battaglia Memorial

Post time: 8:14 p.m. EST Saturday at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky. Purse: $125,000. Distance: 1 1/16 miles. TV: TVG.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Goldeneye, Albin Jimenez, William Morey, 20-1

2. Rich Strike, Sonny Leon, Eric Reed, 20-1

3. La Belleza Negra, Edgar Morales, Rey Hernandez, 15-1

4. Stolen Base, Gerardo Corrales, Mike Maker, 7-2

5. On Thin Ice, Chris Landeros, Mark Casse, 15-1

6. Legendary Lore, Rafael Bejarano, William Morey, 15-1

7. Droppin G’s, Malcolm Franklin, Jerry Antonuik, 30-1

8. Erase, Ry Eikleberry, Brad Cox, 5-1

9. O P Firecracker, Emmanuel Esquivel, Robert Medina, 12-1

10. Tiz the Bomb, Alex Achard, Kenny McPeek, 5-2

11. Bloodline, Marcelino Pedroza Jr., Brad Cox, 7-2

12. Grael, Adam Beschizza, Brendan Walsh, 20-1

AE-13. Amicable, Thiago Canuto, Charlie Livers, 30-1

AE-14. Winter Son, Gabriel Lagunes, James Chapman, 30-1

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfra[email protected]; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Posts, odds for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe, Gotham, Battaglia races