Post Malone Says Baby Daughter ‘Way Cooler’ Than Him, But She ‘Took a Little Inspiration from Me’

NUP_184735_1350.JPG

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Post Malone is impressed by the cool level of his baby.

The rapper, 27, recently opened up in a chat with GQ about his baby daughter, whom he welcomed with his fiancé four months ago.

The Grammy-winning artist said one of the biggest challenges of balancing fatherhood with his career is being on the road.

“It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” Malone told the outlet. “I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

He described his daughter as “a legend,” saying, although she’s “huge” and “super tall,” she’s still a bit too small for his latest collaboration with Moose Knuckles, which includes children’s sizes.

“I’m trying to get a size for her. She’s a little bit too tiny, but she’ll grow into it,” he said. “I just thought it was a fun thing to do, especially with the baby on the way at the time we were working on it.”

He emphasized that his daughter is dressing to impress, and already has a sense of style.

“She’s so swaggy. We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups. She’s so cool. She’s way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me,” he joked.

Something she won’t have to grow into, it seems, is becoming a fan of her dad’s music.

“She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out,” Malone said. “I got to let her decide. I tried to play her some stuff, but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it — I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

RELATED: Post Malone Postpones Boston Tour Stop After Being Hospitalized: ‘I Feel Horrible’

Post Malone performs on Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2021 at Bramham Park on August 29, 2021 in Leeds, England

Matthew Baker/Getty

Story continues

Malone’s new collaboration with Moose Knuckles isn’t the first time he has ventured into the world of children’s clothing. Earlier this year, he released a brand-new children’s clothing collection, PostyCo Kids.

“The PostyCo Kids collection items are cute clothes for little rock stars, with sizes ranging from baby and toddler to youth styles,” read a press release shared with PEOPLE.

“Our little ones and your little ones can rock out in a range of apparel and accessories including a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring the raddest pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics, and more,” the release described.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, welcomed his daughter in May, PEOPLE confirmed.

The “Circles” artist revealed the happy news while appearing on an episode of Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, during which he also dropped the news that his longtime girlfriend, whom he hasn’t identified publicly, is now his fiancée.

Post Malone subtly shared that he became a dad as he told Stern that he “kissed” his “baby girl” before recently heading to the recording studio.

“That’s been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn’t know you had a daughter, right?” Stern asked the musician, who affirmatively confirmed the news.

RELATED: Post Malone Launches New Collection of ‘Cute Clothes for Little Rock Stars’ After Welcoming First Baby

In early May, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about his excitement for his baby on the way, sharing he’s the “happiest [he’s] ever been.”

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said at the time. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”