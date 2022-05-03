Post Malone Is Expecting His First Baby with Girlfriend: ‘Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

Post Malone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Post Malone

Post Malone is going to be a dad!

The 26-year-old “Circles” rapper is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whom Malone hasn’t identified publicly.

Expressing his excitement, Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, tells PEOPLE, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

The singer and his girlfriend celebrated with family over the weekend, TMZ reports.

The star is also gearing up for the June 3 debut of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. He announced the release date on Twitter last month, sharing a link to his website and keeping the caption simple with “Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd”

Post Malone’s special news comes after he helped a fan celebrate a milestone birthday in March. The rapper happened to crash a fan named Andrew’s birthday celebration at the Los Angeles sushi restaurant Matsuhisa.

In a viral TikTok video, mom Nicole Schumacher captured a sweet interaction between the nine-time Grammy nominee — whom she called “the kindest superstar ever” — and her son Andrew.

“I’m Austin, nice to meet you,” Post Malone said as he shook Andrew’s hand.

Schumacher then filled Post Malone in on the situation, explaining that Andrew has autism and “knows all your songs,” and was enjoying his very first beer.

“What kind of beer you get? That’s a tough choice,” the star joked. “Dude, thank you for listening, man. That’s so sweet. Have fun, man. But not too much fun!”

Schumacher later shared a photo on Instagram of the artist posing with Andrew, writing: “Happy 21st Birthday Andrew! First beer ever with @postmalone.”