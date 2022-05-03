Post Malone Is Expecting a Baby With Longtime Girlfriend

Congratulations are in order for Post Malone, who is expecting his first child, Billboard can confirm.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the “Circles” singer and his “longtime girlfriend” — who remained unnamed in the story — celebrated the occasion with a small, private party in Southern California over the weekend.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Post told TMZ. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

It’s been an exciting year for Post Malone, who revealed just last month forthcoming studio LP, Twelve Carat Toothache, is coming in May. The album is led by the single “One Right Now,” which arrived last November and features an assist from Republic labelmate The Weeknd.

It’s the followup to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, one of Malone’s two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums. The hip-hop star also has four Hot 100 No. 1 hits, three of which placed on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs ranking: “Circles,” “Sunflower” and “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage).

Speaking with Billboard for his recent cover story, Post said the new songs “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

To make Twelve Carat Toothache, Post had to rediscover what made him want to do music in the first place. “There was a switch that flipped, and it felt like I was making Stoney,” he told Billboard, referencing his 2016 debut album. “I lost that, and the hardest part is getting it back. It ebbs and flows. It’s figuring out: ‘Just because I’m not inspired to do it at the moment doesn’t mean I’m giving up.’”

