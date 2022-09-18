The post Post Malone Injures Ribs After Falling On Stage, But Finishes Concert appeared first on Consequence.

Post Malone received medical attention after taking a hard fall on stage during his concert in St. Louis on Saturday night.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Malone was performing “circles” when he tripped into an uncovered hole that had been used to lower equipment below the stage. He landed on his ribcage and laid on the stage for several minutes as medics attended to him. The rapper was eventually able to stand up and walk off the stage with assistance, but told the crowd that he would return.

Following a 15-minute delay, Post Malone did indeed resume the concert, albeit for only an abbreviated set during which he continuously held his ribs.

Post Malone kicked off his “Twelve Carat Gold Tour” last weekend in Omaha, with dates planned through the middle of November. It’s unclear whether any of Posty’s upcoming dates will be impacted by his injury; Consequence has reached out to the rapper’s representatives for additional information.

Update: Post Malone offered an update on his injuries in a video posted to social media on Sunday. Post Malone shared a video on his social media accounts talking about the fall. “Thank you for the patience, thank you for putting up with my dumb ass. Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass… It got me pretty good,” he said.

“We just got back from the hospital, everything’s good — they gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour,” he added. “I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show and next time I’m around this way we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

