Possible tornado strikes Alabama as storm system heads toward Northeast

LEEDS, Ala. — A possible tornado passed through central Alabama on Thursday night as a severe storm toppled trees and left thousands of people without power.

The storm is a part of a larger storm projected to hit the Northeast near the end of this week. New York will experience a variety of inclement weather due to Winter Storm Miles.

Long Island is under heavy wind watch on Friday, according to Accuweather. New York City and New Jersey could see heavy rain impact the area. Western New York faces the possibility of freezing rain.

As of Friday morning, nearly 100,000 customers in the Northeast have no power.

The twister was reported in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, where a tree fell onto a mobile home while a couple was inside, according to news outlets.

Resident Chris McClendon said he arrived home to find the tree on his neighbors’ mobile home.

“I got out of the truck and I could hear the woman screaming for help,” McClendon told WBRC-TV.

McClendon said he was able to help get the woman out, with the assistance of her husband.

Leeds Mayor David Miller said there were reports of damage in the area, but no serious injuries were reported.

Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Leeds, Ala. on Feb. 17, 2022. AP

The Birmingham-area National Weather Service office said it would be sending crews out Friday to survey the damage.

Nearly 6,000 customers remained without power in Alabama as Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us.