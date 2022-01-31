Portugal’s Socialists win election marked by far right gains: exit polls

The Conversation

Mennonites helped turn Paraguay into a mega beef producer – indigenous people may pay the price

South America’s bi-oceanic highway, which will stretch from the Pacific to the Atlantic — cutting right through Paraguay — is scheduled for completion in 2022. Joel Correia, Author providedThe “new Panama Canal” – that’s how some are hailing a highway now under construction in South America that spans the continent, from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The Bi-Oceanic Corridor cuts through the Paraguayan Chaco, Latin America’s second-largest forest after the Amazon – and, these days, a hub of catt