Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leaves World Cup in tears

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, center, reacts as he leaves the field after their loss in the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Morocco, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears as he left the pitch moments after Portugal became the latest team to suffer a seismic World Cup shock at the hands of history-makers Morocco on Saturday.

Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium, a result which likely end Ronaldo´s chances of winning football’s showpiece.

The Portuguese had been dropped for the quarter-final – for the second time in succession – but was brought on by coach Fernando Santos in the 51st minute with his side chasing an equaliser following Youssef En-Nesyri’s late first-half goal.

Read More: Argentina players reacting wildly to shoot-out win goes viral

But Morocco, who beat Spain in the last 16, held out to spark wild celebrations for the African side at the final whistle, while Ronaldo was filmed in tears as he walked down the tunnel and into the dressing room, leaving his Portugal team-mates to take in defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel monents after the final whistle. (ITV)

After scoring 118 goals in 196 matches for his country, it is not yet known whether this will be the 37-year-old’s final appearance for Portugal.

Ronaldo is currently without a club after his contract with Manchester United was terminated last month.

A pitch invader is caught next to Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo as he leaves the field after losing to Morocco 1-0. (Getty Images)

Morocco have only conceded once, to Canada, in five World Cup matches so far in reaching the semi-finals, against either France or England.

Watch: Morocco fans go wild as team score first against Portugal