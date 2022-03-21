Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic confronts fan, snatches phone

It has been a rough season for Jusuf Nurkic.

After seeing his previous two seasons marred by injury, Nurkic was shelved once again in February with plantar fasciitis. He hasn’t played since as the Portland Trail Blazers have engaged in one of the most blatant tank jobs in NBA history. They’ve traded away every healthy player of note on the roster while Damian Lillard remains sidelined beside Nurkic.

None of this sounds like much fun. And Nurkic appeared to reach his fill Sunday night. The Trail Blazers visited the Indiana Pacers, where they suffered a 129-98 loss, their 10th in 11 games. Nurkic, of course, didn’t play. He was there in street clothes.

After the loss, this happened.

That’s Nurkic walking over to confront a Pacers fan, grabbing his phone, tossing it, then getting directly in the spectator’s face. A security staffer started to intervene before the video ended.

It’s unclear what happened next. It’s also not clear what provoked the confrontation. Though it can be safely assumed that said Pacers fan did or said something that set Nurkic off.

Nurkic didn’t address media after the game as he’s not required to as an injured player. Not much was known Sunday night beyond what the video shows. But Nurkic can surely count on the NBA to reach out to suss out the details.