Portland State University student Amara Marluke fatally shot near campus, suspect charged

A 19-year-old Portland State University student was gunned down near the campus early Monday – and a former football player at the school has been charged in her murder, reports said.

Amara Marluke, a singer who was studying music at the university, was fatally shot in what investigators believe was a domestic violence incident at about 1 a.m. near Southwest College Street and Sixth Avenue, The Oregonian reported.

Later Monday, Keenan Harpole, 20, an ex-running back for Portland State’s football squad, surrendered to police in connection to the deadly shooting, KOIN reported.

Harpole was charged with 2nd-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and domestic violence, the outlet reported, citing police.

Marluke was remembered as a loyal family member and friend who has been active since at least high school in advocating for racial and social justice issues, the newspaper reported.

“To say that Amara was the light of our life, a beautiful and a caring soul would not begin to do her justice,” Marluke’s father, Bradley Marluke, told The Oregonian in a statement.

“Her dedication to her family and friends was unwavering and that she would fall victim to a senseless and violent death is unimaginable,” the father said.

Amara Marluke and her sister were adopted by Bradley Marluke and his wife. Before the couple took custody of Amara when she was 9-years-old, the father said she endured a “rough” start to life while growing up in the foster care system.

Marluke was described by Portland State President Stephen Percy as a “vibrant member of our community.

“My heart breaks for Amara’s family and for everyone who knew her,” Percy told the newspaper in a statement.