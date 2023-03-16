Portia Doubleday, Christine Adams & Ken Kirby Join ABC Pilot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Portia Doubleday (Mr. Robot), Christine Adams (Black Lightning) and Ken Kirby (Good Trouble) are set as series regulars opposite Sarah Shahi, Reid Scott and François Arnaud in Judgement, ABC’s drama pilot from former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco and 20th Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Written and executive produced by Falco, Judgement is a high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman (Shahi) being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers (Scott, Arnaud). Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation and her marriage.

Doubleday will play Eloise ‘Ellie’ Roth, a quirky, eternally optimistic, up-and-coming associate who strikes an immediate friendship with her new colleague, Mia (Shahi). She also happens to be the daughter of the firm’s founder, leading many to see her as a classic nepo-baby; but the brilliant, determined Ellie sees proving herself as an exciting challenge (almost as exciting as her favorite reality TV show, which she will not shut up about).

Adams portrays Special Agent Monica Moore, who has a fearless intensity thanks to a long career with the FBI, where she’s had to dodge both bullets and institutional misogyny. Moore is in charge of vetting Judge Mia Bahari (Shahi) for a seat on the Supreme Court, but rather than talk about her judicial philosophy, she’s laser-focused on getting Mia to discuss her time working with Danny Quinn (Scott). Because the truth is, Moore is hiding a secret agenda of her own, and her mysterious goals make her a dangerous antagonist to Mia in her quest to get on the Court.

Kirby is Andrew Chang. With a friendly demeanor and upbeat energy, Andrew Chang is the Deputy White House Counsel who joins FBI agent Monica Moore (Adams) in interrogating Judge Mia Bahari (Shahi) as part of the vetting process for a possible Supreme Court seat. He’s a bundle of nerves desperately trying to appear professional, and much more empathetic than the relentless Moore, but this being the White House, everyone has secrets…and even the seemingly innocuous Andrew is no exception.

Falco executive produces with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Shahi and Jordan Cerf. Paul McGuigan directs and also executive produces. 20th Television is the studio.

Doubleday is best known for her role as Angela, friend to Rami Malek’s character Elliot, on Mr. Robot, which ran for four seasons on USA Network. She also starred as Heather opposite Matthew Perry in ABC’s Mr. Sunshine. Her film credits include Youth In Revolt opposite Michael Cera, Spike Jonze’s Her and Kimberly Peirce’s Carrie, among others. Doubleday is repped by Anonymous Content, Paradigm Talent Agency and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

Known for her four-season run as Lynn Pierce on DC Comics/CW’s Black Lightning, Adams will next be seen in Apple TV+’s action-thriller Kingdom opposite Idris Elba. She will also be seen in the upcoming Amazon Freevee comedy series Dinner With The Parents opposite Rob Delaney, Michaela Watkins, and Dan Bakkedahl. She also appeared in Genius: Aretha Franklin opposite Cynthia Erivo. Adams is repped by Innovative Artists and Berwick & Kovacik.

An alum of The Groundlings and the 2015 CBS Diversity Showcase, Kirby has recurred on series including Good Trouble, Dynasty, Grand Hotel, The Gifted and the Gotham/Tribeca nominated LGBTQ series The Gay and Wondrouse Life of Caleb Gallo. He was cast as a lead in the independent horror feature, They Live In The Grey, and can be seen in the upcoming romantic feature This Time. He’s repped by Gersh and AFA Prime Talent.