Portable Generators Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard

A portable generator is being recalled for a second time due to reports of injuries including finger amputations, federal officials said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice that about 321,160 Generac (GNRC) – Get Free Report and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators are the ones that pose a risk.

The company has received a total of 37 reports of injuries, 24 resulting in finger amputations and five in finger crushing, the CPSC said.

Roughly 321,160 generators sold in the U.S. are being recalled. Officials said that 4,575 units were sold in Canada.

The recall is being coordinated with Canadian regulators. The generators were previously recalled in July 2021.

The company received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of November 8, Canadian health officials said.

CPSC warned that an unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

The recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E, and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

The recall covers all of these generators purchased after July 29, 2021, through November 3, containing a repair kit that included full cover handle guards.

The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power.

The portable generators have two wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator.

The unit type is identified on the front of the product. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product.

Consumers can also check specific unit types, model numbers, and serial number location information on the company website.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled portable generators unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator.

They are also being asked to contact Generac for a free repair kit, which consists of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point.

Customers who responded to the original recall will automatically be sent a new kit.