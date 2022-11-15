Portable Generators Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard

A portable generator is being recalled for a second time due to reports of injuries including finger amputations, federal officials said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice that about 321,160 Generac  (GNRC) – Get Free Report and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators are the ones that pose a risk.