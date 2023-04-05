Pornhub searches for Stormy Daniels soar after Trump arrest

The historic arrest of former President Donald Trump caused widespread excitement and relief — with a hard rise in searches for Stormy Daniels on Pornhub.

The controversial adult site told TMZ that Trump’s day in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday led to a record spike — with roughly a 32,400% increase in the porn star’s typical daily average for searches.

Last Wednesday, there were just under 34,500 searches for the 44-year-old porn star who was paid $130,000 to stop her blabbing about a quickie with Trump, which he denies happened.

By Thursday, the day a Manhattan grand jury made Trump the first ever former president to be indicted on criminal charges, that jerked up to more than 630,000 searches.

The site projected an even harder rise for Tuesday, when the 45th president appeared in Manhattan criminal court.

The projected tally of at least 650,000 searches would be a 32,400% increase over the average daily search since January, Pornhub told TMZ.





The case appears to have caught porn users rushing to search for more than just Daniels, whom Pornhub describes as a “mega busty blonde” with “Double-D knockers” and whose videos have been seen more than 36.5 million times on the site.

Pornhub said there was also a rise in people searching for role-play porn with the terms “jail” and “prison.”

The site would not tell TMZ how much Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, is making from the fresh interest in her work.





She needs all she can get, however, after she was ordered to pay Trump $121,972 in legal fees stemming from a 2018 defamation lawsuit that she filed against him.

Trump — who has always denied having sex with the adult actress while married to Melania — celebrated the latest win, noting it came after “the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels!”

His son, Donald Trump Jr, also celebrated the court decision against Daniels, who has been bragging about rising merchandise sales thanks to the sex scandal.

“LOL glad she’s out there saying her T-shirt sales are booming she’ll be able to afford to pay Trump!” the loyal son tweeted.





Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, has admitted paying $130,000 to kill Daniels’ story about the alleged affair.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg used it as the basis for charging the former president, who has denied all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.