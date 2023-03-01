Pornhub Documentary ‘Money Shot’ Chronicles Its Sex Trafficking and Censorship Scandals

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “Money Shot” tells the story of one of the world’s most-visited websites — Pornhub.

Featuring interviews with sex workers, activists and ex-employees of the porn giant, the film, premiering March 15, “offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub,” per Netflix.

More specifically, “Money Shot” chronicles how Pornhub fundamentally changed adult entertainment, allowing erotic content to reach a massive audience and turning pornography into a multi-billion dollar industry. The doc explores the allegations of non-consensual material and trafficking on the site, and Pornhub’s subsequent crackdown on its own content.

“Knowingly profiting from sex trafficking is what we believe they are liable for,” says one interview subject in the trailer. Adds another subject: “The more I explored, the more aghast I became. I found too many cases of kids whose worst moments were preserved in amber.”

As activist organizations fought against Pornhub to protect victims of sex trafficking, adult performers simultaneously battled for their livelihoods as a new wave of censorship threatened their consensual porn.

“It’s not just an attack on porn,” says another interview subject. “It’s an attack on people being able to express themselves.”

As a performer interviewed in the documentary says, “If it wasn’t for porn, I probably wouldn’t be alive.”

“Money Shot: The Pornhub Story” is directed by Suzanne Hillinger, who produces alongside Jigsaw Productions and Nicki Carrico. Stacey Offman and Richard Perello executive produce, while Erin Edeiken serves as supervising producer. “Money Shot” is edited by Alexis Johnson, Iris Ng serves as DP and Kyle Scott Wilson is the composer.

Watch the trailer below.

