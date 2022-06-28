Porn star in Japan found naked and tied to forest tree: reports

A missing Japanese porn star was found dead earlier this month — naked and tied to a tree in a remote forest, according to reports.

Rina Arano’s body was found on June 14 on a slope less than a mile off a road near the villa belonging to 33-year-old Hiroyuki Sampei, who was arrested in her disappearance, the Japan Times reported.

The Sun reported a police statement that said, “Rina Arano was tied to a tree without clothes and has been dead for almost two weeks.”

Investigators believe Arano and Sampei met at a train station in Ibaraki Prefecture on June 5 after the two exchanged private messages on Twitter, according to the Japan Times.

Arano was reported missing on June 8 by family.

After Sampei picked up Arano, he drove her to his villa in Hitachiota, police said.

Sampei was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and confining Arano, the outlet reported.

Police said Sampei admitted to bringing Arano to his vacation home but denied forcing her to stay there, Japan Today reported. He also said he handcuffed her briefly, but did it with her consent, police said.

Sampei told police he’s not sure where Arano went after she left his home, though her cell phone was found inside his home, according to Japan Today.

No external injuries were found on her body and an autopsy will be done to determine her cause of death, the outlet reported.