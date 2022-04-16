Porn star Cherie DeVille drops tax day video focused on investing

She likes big dividends.

Porn star Cherie DeVille is out with a new video to promote responsible investing, just in time for Tax Day.

“As an investor myself, I am frightened seeing young men invest in crypto, NFTs, and other speculative financial investments which are more like Beanie Babies than stocks,” DeVille, 43, told The Post.

“Young men hate index funds because they’re boring, and they won’t listen to staid investment advisors. I am lucky enough to have a platform in porn where I can get them to learn about index funds, IRAs, and other smart investment strategies via my pornography.

“The only way to educate these men is through porn. They’re not going to listen to Vanguard, but they will listen to my t-ts!” she added.

The 30-minute film features DeVille as investment advice counselor “Suze Whoreman,” dressed in leather S & M gear, who punishes a young man for his irresponsible investment decisions.

“Have you ever considered a Roth IRA?” DeVille moans during one scene. “If you start investing now when you’re young. Oh God. You’re going to get so much by the time you retire.”

Porn industry insiders said DeVille was likely banking more than a million a year from her various ventures, which include an OnlyFans account and at least one recently-inked brand deal.

DeVille, a one-time physical therapist with no formal financial training, has been working in porn for a decade now and has previously starred in productions such as “Cougar Sandwich” and “Assablanca.” She’s also a longtime admirer of financial advisor Suze Orman.

“She’s a bad bitch who knows how to keep her bag, and I’m a bad bitch who knows how to keep my bag,” DeVille said. “I respect all bad bitches who invest well. Plus, she’s a hot older woman! … Suze, if you’d like to discuss index funds or film a porno together, give me a call.”

DeVille bills herself as “the internet’s favorite stepmom,” and is in the top 1% of performers on OnlyFans, where each of her followers pays $14.99 a month to access her content. With more than 4 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, she’s also inked deals with her clothes on too, most recently with the canned water company Liquid Death.

“I started investing in my retirement straight out of graduating from physical therapy school. I have a diversified portfolio,” she said. “Men treat investments like gambling when, in reality, smart investments are boring. Investing shouldn’t be fun. It’s about securing your money for retirement.”

It’s not the first time DeVille has mixed personal activism with porn. In October she launched a Get Out The Vote drive project playfully named Erection Season.

The star herself declined to comment on her own personal finances — but said she always made sure to pay the tax man on time.

“I constantly see other porn stars not pay their taxes, and it comes [back] to haunt them,” said DeVille. “The whole country can learn from porn stars’ tax mistakes.”