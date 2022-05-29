Porch pirates plundering your parcels? You may already have the protection you need

Shopping online may be convenient, but you do have to deal with one added risk: that some sticky-fingered crook will steal your new stuff right off your doorstep.

A full 30% of Americans say they had at least one package plundered last year, up from 18% the year before.

But many homeowners don’t realize their home insurance policy probably covers stolen or damaged goods, even if those goods never make it past their home’s threshold.

Explore all your options

Before you set up some Home Alone-style booby traps to protect your future purchases, remember that you’ve got a few other avenues to explore.

Retailers and shipping companies aren’t required by law to give you a refund if the package was delivered properly — but some are more generous than others, so it’s worth asking.

If you used plastic to make the purchase, that could come with theft protection of its own. A good credit card might offer you coverage of up to $500 per claim, for example.

However, credit card purchase protection is often considered “secondary coverage,” so it may only take effect after you’ve exhausted your home insurance.

Pull out your policy

Standard home insurance policies typically provide you with at least partial coverage for your belongings, both inside and outside your home. That can include items stolen from your car, your hotel room and, yes, your front porch.

Keep in mind that any items you claim will need to be worth more than your deductible. They’ll also need to be expensive enough to be worth risking a hike to your premium.

Ritzy jewelry or the latest electronics could fit the bill.

If your insurer denies your claim or jacks up your rates, that could be the prompt you need to find a better provider. Some policies also have higher limits for stolen items, so it pays to compare.

