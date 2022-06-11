Popular TikTok Creator And Model Was 19 – The Hamden Journal

Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator who had more than 1.7 million followers on that app, died on Thursday, in Burbank, Calif. He was 19 and his demise drew an outpouring of grief across social media.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said Noriega was found dead on the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, California. An exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Noriega joined TikTok in spring 2019, quickly building a following for his comedy skits, lip-syncing videos and chats. He later added a YouTube channel and had more than 89,000 followers on Twitter almost 430,000 fans on Instagram. He was interested in fashion and talked candidly about his struggles with mental health.