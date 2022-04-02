Pope Francis hints at Kyiv visit, Ukraine evacuations continue

As the Red Cross renewed efforts to evacuate citizens from the besieged city of Mariupol, Pope Francis on Saturday called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “infantile.”

Speaking during a visit to Malta, the pontiff criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and his attempt to seize territory from Ukraine.

“Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that, will either be shared, or not be at all,” the pope said, the Independent reported.

People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions leave a train to be taken to temporary residences in Nizhny Novgorod region of Ukraine. AP

A short time later, the Pope told reporters on his plane that a trip to Kyiv is “on the table,” but provided no further details.

The comments came as the Red Cross sent another convoy to the encircled southern port city Mariupol, battered by continuous shelling since the invasion began five weeks ago.

Speaking during a visit to Malta, Pope Francis criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin. Getty Images

A man carries his child away from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol on March 9. AP

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven new evacuation corridors were opened on Saturday, including one that would allow the battered residents of Mariupol to escape to the town of Zaporizhzhya, and others for nearby towns, along with towns in the eastern separatist regions Russia claims.

Vereshchuk said 6,266 people evacuated from cities on Friday, including 771 from Mariupol. Tens of thousands are still trapped there with little access to food and water.

Ukraine and Russia have announced multiple agreements for civilian evacuations and humanitarian aid shipments over the past several weeks, but the convoys of both have been stymied. The buses meant for evacuations have frequently been turned away from military checkpoints, while food, water and medical supplies have reportedly been confiscated by troops.

A humanitarian convoy with 42 buses arrives at a refugee hub in Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol on April 1. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A humanitarian convoy finally arrives in Zaporizhzhia after a 42-hour evacuation process. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia has changed tactics in recent days after failing to take a major Ukranian city in the first month of the war. Troops seem to be withdrawing from the suburbs surrounding the capital Kyiv and the focus has shifted to the eastern region, known as the Donbas, that includes two states where Russian-backed separatists have fought Ukranian troops since 2014.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that as they retreat, Russian forces are leaving mines and booby traps behind, around homes, abandoned equipment and even corpses.

“It’s still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting,” Zelensky said in his nightly video message. “We need wait until our land is demined, wait till we are able to assure you that there won’t be new shelling.”

A car burns outside a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol. AP

Separately, Russian forces said they struck the last operational oil refinery in the country, in Kremenchuk, about 180 miles southeast of Kyiv.

Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the refinery was hit by “high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons.” The strike destroyed storage facilities holding gasoline and diesel fuels that were supplying Ukrainian troops in the country’s central and eastern regions, HE SAID.

The attack came a day after Russia accused Ukraine of sending helicopters over the border to bomb a Russian oil depot, which Ukraine denied.

Displaced people from Mariupol and nearby towns arrive in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on April 1. AP

Russia also struck military airfields in Poltava and Dnipro, cities to the east of Kremenchuk, using high-precision air-based missiles, Konashenkov said, CNN reported.

In other developments:

-Russia’s ambassador to the UK said it would consider British artillery and anti-ship weapons “legitimate targets” if they are sent to the Ukrainian military. “Any weapon deliveries are destabilizing,” Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Russian state news agency TASS. “They exacerbate the situation and make it bloodier.”

Mairupol resident Raisa Isulina, 73, seeks refuge in a children’s home. REUTERS

-Ukrainian war photographer Maksym Levin, 40, became the eighth journalist known killed in the war when his body was found near a village north of Kyiv by police, his employer LB.ua said. He had not been heard from since March 13. Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak confirmed in a Telegram post that Levin’s “body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1, the BBC reported.

-Ukraine accused Russia of “kidnapping” another government official, this time the deputy mayor of a town in the besieged Sumy region near the Russian border, in the north. Oleksiy Shibayev, deputy mayor of Nova Sloboda, was accompanying an aid delivery that was stopped by Russian troops at a checkpoint Friday.

A child is helped off a bus at the registration center in Zaporizhzhia. AFP via Getty Images

-The death toll from a rocket strike Tuesday on a government building in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv rose to 33, along with 34 injured. Rescue workers are continuing to search the rubble and remove corpses from the scene.

With Post Wires