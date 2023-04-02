Pope Francis attends Palm Sunday service after hospital stay

Pope Francis attended a Palm Sunday service in St Peter’s Square, a day after he was discharged from the hospital following successful treatment for a severe bout of bronchitis.

He was driven into the huge esplanade, sitting in the back of an open-topped vehicle as it passed through the crowds, before descending and starting the service from his position beneath an ancient Egyptian obelisk.





Pope Francis is helped to take his seat as he arrives to preside over the Palm Sunday mass on April 2, 2023 at St. Peter’s square in The Vatican. via REUTERS

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics and returned to his Vatican residence on Saturday.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9 this year. Its numerous events will test the pope’s stamina.