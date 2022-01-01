Pope calls violence against women ‘insult’ to God in New Year’s Day homily

Pope Francis called for an end to violence against women on New Year’s Day in a strongly worded homily from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

“How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity, not through an angel, not directly, but through a woman,” the Pope said.

“And since mothers bestow life, and women keep the world (together), let us all make greater efforts to promote mothers and to protect women.”

The Roman Catholic Church celebrates both the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, and World Day of Peace on Jan. 1.

Pope Francis, 85, last month called violence against women “almost Satanic” on an Italian television program, according to a report.

Pope Francis has spoken out frequently against domestic violence. EPA

Francis, who is battling a painful sciatica infliction and mysteriously failed to preside over a New Year’s Eve service, appeared strong and healthy during the Saturday Mass, walking the entire length of the central aisle of the basilica.

The Pope has spoken out frequently against domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to increases in abuses against women and children over the past two years in many parts of the world beset by lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders.