Pope Blesses oil at mass on Holy Thursday

Reuters

Ukrainians want Russians removed from pope’s Good Friday procession

The Vatican’s decision to have both Ukrainians and Russians take part in Pope Francis’ “Way of the Cross” procession on Friday has caused friction with Ukrainian Catholic leaders, who want it to be reconsidered. “I consider such an idea inopportune, ambiguous, and such that it does not take into account the context of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of Ukraine’s Byzantine-rite Catholic Church. Shevchuk, who is in Kyiv and has invited the pope to visit the Ukrainian capital, said in a statement on Tuesday that the text was “incoherent and even offensive, especially in the context of the expected second, even bloodier attack of Russian troops on our cities and villages”.