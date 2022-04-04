Pop duo Aly & AJ’s tour bus ‘caught in crossfire’ of Sacramento shooting

Pop duo Aly & AJ said their tour bus was “caught in the crossfire” of the downtown Sacramento shooting that left six dead and 12 injured early Sunday morning.

The sisters, Alyson and Amanda Michalka, had headlined at the Crest Theatre on Saturday night, the K Street venue that’s steps from where shots rang out after 2 a.m. Sunday as the many bars and clubs in the area closed.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe,” the group wrote on Twitter Sunday.

“Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok,” they added. “Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

Tyler the Creator was also performing Saturday night in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center, blocks from where the shooting happened.

Kali Uchis, who opened for the rapper said she was “devastated” by the shooting. “Our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray the injured recover quickly & that everyone at our show made it home safely,” she wrote on Twitter.

Image: Shooting near the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento (Fred Greaves / Reuters)

Investigators believe multiple shooters opened fire just steps from the city Capitol, in the wake of a large fight.

“We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a Sunday press conference.

Three men and three women were killed.