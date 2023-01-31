Poor PC sales expected to continue to hammer chip industry

Chip maker AMD (AMD) will report its Q4 2022 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, just days after rival Intel (INTC) announced its own disappointing report and guidance.

Here’s what analysts are expecting from the company, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared to how it performed in the same quarter last year.

Revenue: $5.5 billion expected versus $4.8 billion in Q4 2021

Adjusted EPS: $0.67 expected versus $0.92 in Q4 2021

Data Center: $1.6 billion expected versus $1.1 billion in Q4 2021

Client: $995 million expected versus $1.8 billion in Q4 2021

Gaming: $1.5 billion expected versus $1.7 billion in Q4 2021

Embedded: $1.3 billion expected versus $71 million in Q4 2021

AMD’s earnings come as the broader PC industry deals with a massive slowdown in computer sales following the explosive growth the sector saw during the pandemic. In Q3, the company reported that its client segment revenue dropped 40% year-over-year to $1 billion, and things aren’t looking much better for Q4. Analysts are expecting a decline of 45% year-over-year in the quarter, with revenue falling to $995 million from $1.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su speaks at the AMD Keynote address during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Gartner, Q4 worldwide PC shipments declined a stunning 28.5%, the biggest decline since the firm started following shipments in the mid-1990s. Intel saw similarly poor performance in its Client Computing business revenue falling 36% year-over-year to $6.6 billion from $10.1 billion in Q4 2021.

Microsoft (MSFT), meanwhile, saw its Windows OEM business, which supplies Windows licenses to third-party customers, fall 39% year-over-year in its most recent quarter.

AMD’s Gaming segment is also facing a decline, with Wall Street expecting revenue of $1.5 billion, down 14% year-over-year from the $1.7 billion the business brought in last year.

Unlike Intel, however, analysts are expecting AMD’s Data Center business revenue to increase 41% year-over-year from $1.1 billion to $1.6 billion. Intel’s Data Center and AI revenue fell 33% year-over-year.

AMD’s graphics rival Nvidia (NVDA) for its part will report its earnings on Feb. 22.

