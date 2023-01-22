Pompeo blasts Biden for border crisis, calls it ‘malfeasance’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday blasted President Biden for the immigration crisis, saying it’s clear the White House has no intention of closing the border “to protect American sovereignty.”

“This is malfeasance,” Pompeo claimed to John Catsimatidis on his WABC radio show.

“They have no intention of closing this border to protect American sovereignty,” Pompeo, an expected 2024 presidential hopeful, said of the current administration. “Huge costs on the mayor of New York City [and] big cities across America. That’s bad.”

He noted that the southern US border is being overrun by migrants since President Biden took office two years ago.

“It’s close to 4 million in these first two years. Goodness gracious! My home state of Kansas is a little over 3 million people,” Pompeo said, charging that the porous situation at the border allows for terrorists to enter the country and cartels to smuggle in fentanyl.

“This is no way to take care of middle-class Americans who are struggling to figure out how to buy eggs and milk and put food on the table for the kids. To have that open border in the south is something [the Trump administration] demonstrated could be fixed. We’ve watched President Biden [act] with some level of malfeasance and clearly no intention of closing it,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo, who was also CIA director in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2018, said the flow of fentanyl, the highly lethal synthetic opioid, into the country by Chinese smugglers at the Mexico border is especially troubling.

Migrants wait to enter an overnight shelter at Sacred Heart Church.

“We tried to fix this during [the Trump administration]. We weren’t able to convince China to change its behavior. [But] we were able to stop this at our border to a significant degree. Their motivation is really very simple: They see demand in the United States. There are cartels prepared to buy this and transit it from China through Mexico into the United States. It is a for-profit enterprise,” Pompeo said.

He dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris’s argument that the drug trafficking is tied to the “root causes” of immigration from Central and South American countries.

“We know how to fix this. … When you hear Vice President Harris, say, ‘Well, we have to go to root causes’ — that is just junk. We know how to address this. We simply need leadership that’s prepared to do it,” Pompeo said.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration said it seized more than 50.6 million fentanyl-lacked pills and 10,000 tons of fentanyl powder across the country in 2022.

It said the seizures represent more than 379 million potentially fatal doses of the illicit drug — enough doses to kill every American.