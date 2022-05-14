Polkadot leads way as largest cryptocurrencies post advances

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Friday, with Polkadot

DOTUSD,

-2.31%

seeing the biggest move, rocketing 35.22% to $11.60.

Cardano

ADAUSD,

-3.16%

soared 22.07% to 58 cents, while Ripple

XRPUSD,

+0.79%

jumped 17.31% to 45 cents.

Uniswap

UNIUSD,

-0.75%

and Dogecoin

DOGEUSD,

-0.09

surged 16.12% to $5.39 and 14.60% to 9 cents, respectively.