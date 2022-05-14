Polkadot leads way as largest cryptocurrencies post advances

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Friday, with Polkadot
DOTUSD,
-2.31%
seeing the biggest move, rocketing 35.22% to $11.60.

Cardano
ADAUSD,
-3.16%
soared 22.07% to 58 cents, while Ripple
XRPUSD,
+0.79%
jumped 17.31% to 45 cents.

Uniswap
UNIUSD,
-0.75%
and Dogecoin
DOGEUSD,
-0.09
surged 16.12% to $5.39 and 14.60% to 9 cents, respectively.

Litecoin
LTCUSD,
-0.93%
surged 10.64% to $71.63, and Bitcoin Cash
BCHUSD,
-2.87%
jumped 10.64% to $216.36.

Ethereum
ETHUSD,
-0.52%
and Bitcoin
BTCUSD,
-1.21%
rounded out the increases for Friday, climbing 10.29% to $2,123.01 and 7.75% to $30,787.93, respectively.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.
COIN,
+16.02%
jumped 14.29% to $66.86, while MicroStrategy Inc.
MSTR,
+19.51%
rocketed 20.40% to $206.10. Riot Blockchain Inc.
RIOT,
+9.03%
shares jumped 11.70% to $8.17, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
MARA,
+12.22%
surged 13.95% to $11.57.

Overstock.com Inc.
OSTK,
+1.89%
climbed 4.75% to $32.21, while Block Inc.
SQ,
+11.07%
jumped 11.03% to $84.12 and Tesla Inc.
TSLA,
+5.71%
rose 5.55% to $768.40.

PayPal Holdings Inc.
PYPL,
+6.11%
increased 5.38% to $78.29, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A
EBON,
+6.59%
shares rallied 7.23% to 74 cents. NVIDIA Corp.
NVDA,
+9.47%
increased 6.53% to $172.32, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
AMD,
+9.26%
increased 5.38% to $90.88.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF
BITQ,
+11.23%,
which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, surged 12.06% to $8.68. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
BLOK,
+6.77%
increased 6.87% to $22.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
GBTC,
+7.59%,
which tracks the Bitcoin market price, jumped 10.14% to $20.17.


Editor’s Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken. See our market data terms of use.