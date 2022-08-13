Political fallout mounts over FBI raid on Trump Mar-a-Lago home

The political battle lines hardened Saturday over the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s Florida resort home.

A top Senate Republican has demanded the public release of the evidence that convinced a judge to let the agency take the unprecedented step of barging into an ex-president’s home.

Meanwhile, Democrats decried the GOP’s anti-FBI rhetoric — which, they said, was putting agents in danger.

“There is political bias within the FBI, and I think it’s legitimate to raise the question about …. the way President Trump has been treated,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News.

Grassley echoed the call of House Republicans who said Friday the Department of Justice should hand over not only the FBI’s search warrant, but also the supporting affidavit, a document detailing the basis for investigators’ suspicions that the 45th president was criminally holding on to papers from his single term in office.

Investigators suspect the former president was criminally holding on to papers from his single term in office at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. AP

Grassley said that the Department of Justice should hand over not only the FBI’s search warrant but also a document detailing the basis for investigators’ suspicions. AP

“Full transparency is going to be when they release the affidavit,” Grassley said — dismissing Attorney General Merrick Garland’s claim that only a full-on raid, as opposed to “less intrusive” methods, could be used to pry materials from Trump’s possession.

“Just figure the double standard that we’ve had under the FBI over a long time,” Grassley said, citing such past scandals as the fraudulent FISA warrants against Trump adviser Carter Page, the anti-Trump Christopher Steele dossier, and the kid-gloves investigation of Hillary Clinton’s secret email server.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris broke her silence on the Mar-a-Lago matter Friday night during a weekend trip to California.

Attorney General Merrick Garland claims that only a full-on raid, as opposed to “less intrusive” methods, could be used. Getty Images

“I will say, as a former prosecutor, but as a citizen of our nation, any attacks on law enforcement are completely unacceptable,” she said in remarks released Saturday morning.

“Any so-called leader who engages in rhetoric that in any way suggests that that law enforcement should be exposed to that kind of danger is irresponsible,” she added.

A 42-year-old gunman was killed in a shootout Thursday after he tried to attack an FBI field office in Cincinnati, and the agency says it has received an “unprecedented” number of threats since the search of Trump’s home was made public, CNN reported.

Biden, secluded with his family on a South Carolina beach vacation, has made no comment on the FBI’s search.

But Trump and some Republican allies have been harshly critical of the agency since its Monday search of his property. The former president accused the Department of Justice of carrying out a “coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local [district attorney’s] & [attorneys general], and even claimed the FBI might have planted evidence.

“Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they’ve used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side,” Trump wrote Saturday in an email to his followers.