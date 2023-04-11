Police unveil bodycam footage of Connor Sturgeon shooting

The Louisville Metro Police Department released body camera footage of the moment officers confronted suspected shooter Connor Sturgeon inside the Old National Bank.

Sturgeon, 25, entered the Kentucky bank where he was employed on Monday at around 8:30 a.m., armed with an AR-15 rifle he purchased last week, police said.

The banker opened fire at co-workers on the first floor of the building, killing five and injuring nine.

LMPD officers Cory Galloway and rookie Nick Wilt were the first officers to arrive at the scene about two minutes later, where Sturgeon appeared to be waiting for them inside the lobby.

The officers exchanged gunfire with Sturgeon, who aimed his rifle at them.

Wilt was shot in the head and Galloway was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet.

Sturgeon was killed in an exchange of fire as more officers attended the scene and police secured the building at around 8:45 a.m.

Officials identified the five victims killed in the spree as Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Joshua Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 45, and Deanna Eckert, 57.

Two victims remain in the ICU, including Wilt, who has undergone brain surgery and is still sedated.

Pictures of Sturgeon inside the bank shows Sturgeon walking around after killing his coworkers, armed with the AR-15 weapon he used and surrounded by broken glass.





Officer Cory Galloway, who was grazed in the shoulder, out front of the bank. LMPD





The exterior of the bank is shown from an approaching officer’s perspective. LMPD





A screen grab from police bodycam footage shows an officer’s approach. LMPD





Connor Sturgeon is seen brandishing his weapon in bodycam video. LMPD





Police traded fire with Sturgeon, footage shows. LMPD





Footage shows the moment Sturgeon was shot by cops. LMPD

In the first video released by cops, officers Wilt and Cory Galloway approach the bank in a police cruiser. As they arrive and park outside the building, Sturgeon opens fire on them, forcing the officers to quickly pull the car back up.

Galloway arms himself with his police rifle and confirm the shots are being fired inside the bank, before they bravely walk toward the lobby.

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said Sturgeon had a better vantage point over the officers, who could not see into the lobby due to its tinted glass.

As Wilt and Galloway run up the steps and approach the front of the bank, nine shots are heard. Galloway, who is in the lead, rolls over and then drops down the stairs and takes cover.

He is separated from Wilt at this point, but it is understood the younger officer was able to fire into the building, despite being shot in the head.

At this point other officers are heard arriving on the scene.

Galloway says: “The shooter has an angle on that officer. We need to get up there, I don’t know where he’s at, the glass is blocking him.”

Officer Galloway breathes heavily and tries to find an angle to shoot from as further cars and officers arrive on the scene.

Around a minute later, more shots can be heard. Galloway repeats “God, don’t have an angle,” then a pane of glass at the front of the bank is seen shattering. He moves slightly right and exchanges fire with Sturgeon, shooting four times.

He then shouts “I think I got him down, I think he’s down, get down on the floor now, get down the stairs.”





Officers exchanged gunfire with Connor Sturgeon, who aimed his rifle at them. Michael Clevenger/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA





Police respond to a shooting at Old National Bank. WLKY News





Members of the Louisville Fire Department clean the steps of the Old National Bank after the shooting. ZUMAPRESS.com

As he then moves up the stairs he shouts “suspect down, get the officer.” Galloway then steps through the broken glass on the floor into the bank and approaches Sturgeon, who is slumped on the floor with his left hand across his stomach and his rifle lying next to him.

Humphrey said new officer Wilt, who had only been sworn into the force a week earlier, went into the situation and acted based on his “training and his character. He did not hesitate even when being shot at.

“This young man went back in to the line of fire in order to protect others, and you’re going to see that and how he made his decisions and how they ultimately protected other people’s lives.”

Wilt, 26, was transported to hospital and underwent brain surgery Monday, but is said to be in a critical but stable condition by LMPD.