Police seize over 20 exotic animals from Mexican ranch

Over 20 exotic animals — including a Bengal tiger, pumas and lions — were reportedly seized from a ranch near Mexico City.

A total of 47 live animals were at the property in Huixquilucan, some kept in cages — but authorities also seized seven dead animals that had been stuffed, the BBC reported.

The officials carried out the raid after they were alerted to “suspicious activity” on the property.

The trafficking of animals is a lucrative business in Mexico, with criminal gangs increasingly buying and selling exotic species for profit.

Upon arriving at the property, investigators found the live animals, including 25 exotic breeds including pumas, lions, and a Bengal tiger, the outlet said.

Pumps at the scene suggested the land was being used by a gang specializing in stealing and selling fuel.

According to the BBC, agents also found a container of over 3,000 gallons of diesel, as well as several trucks and buses that may have been stolen.

Bizarre pets like tigers and other species are popular choices for drug dealers looking to show off their wealth.





