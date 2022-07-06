Police searching for 2 suspects involved in attack at Washington County Days Inn

Police are searching for two suspects they said were involved in an attack at a Days Inn hotel in Washington County.

According to police, the two men used an airsoft gun and personal weapons to carry out the attack on two hotel guests.

One of the guests was left with serious injuries.

Both suspects took off before police arrived.

Guests that spoke to Channel 11 said the side doors to the hotel aren’t locked and can be accessed without a room key.

11 News called Wyndham Hotels for comment, but did not hear back.

