Police search tower where Bob Lee stabbing suspect’s sister lives

San Francisco police executed a search warrant at a luxury apartment building where the sister of the suspect in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee owns a home.

Police confirmed at a press conference Thursday following the arrest of tech boss Nima Momeni that they had executed three search warrants in the case.

In addition to permission to search Momeni’s home, authorities presented a warrant at Millennium Tower, a high-rise residential building in the South of Market district, a source told the San Francisco Standard.

Momeni’s sister, Khazar Momeni, and her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Dino Elyassnia, are listed as the owners of a unit in the ritzy building.

The upscale address is just down the street from 1 Hotel San Francisco, where 43-year-old Lee was staying at the time of the fatal stabbing.

It is also a 16-minute walk from 403 Main Street, where Lee collapsed after begging for help from passersby when he was attacked in the streets, The Standard reported.





Bob Lee was killed on April 1. Facebook





Khazar Momeni and her husband, Dr. Dino Elyassnia, are listed as owners of an apartment in the building. Dino Elyassnia/Facebook

The palatial residence was last sold in 2016 for about $2.7 million, and is now valued off-market at $2.2 million.

Attempts to reach Khazar Momeni on Friday morning were unsuccessful.

Police arrested tech boss Nima Momeni, 38, at his apartment in Emeryville on Thursday.

Police confirmed that Nima Momeni and Lee knew each other, but have not elaborated on the possible motive for the gruesome killing.





Millennium Tower was searched as part of the investigation into Lee’s stabbing. San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images





The upscale residence features views of the San Francisco skyline. SFAR MLS

While Momeni boasted that he was CEO of IT infrastructure company Expand IT, neighbor Sam Singer told The Post that he only ever saw Momeni working there.

“I never saw anyone in there but him and one time a cleaning service. No employees ever,” he explained.

Momeni is due back in court on Friday morning. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 26 years behind bars.





The apartment was last sold in 2016. SFAR MLS





Police confirmed that Lee and his attacker probably knew each other. Getty Images

“We’re thankful for the SFPD for bringing this person to justice so quickly,” Lee’s brother, Tim Oliver Lee, wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“We look forward to working with [the] District Attorney’s office to prosecute the case. Hopefully now our family can begin the healing process. I also want to thank the thousands of friends, family, and community that have reached out with support over the last week.”