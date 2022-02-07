Police search for suspect in fatal store shooting

The Daily Beast

Georgia Deputy Canned After Arrest for Rape, Child Molestation, Police Say

Michael Ciaglo/Getty ImagesA deputy in DeKalb County, Georgia, was fired after he was arrested Sunday on a slew of sex-crime charges, including child molestation, authorities said.Derrick Gardner, 34, was arrested Sunday by the DeKalb County Police Department and was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, child molestation, first-degree cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and aggravated sexual battery, authorities said.DeKalb police spokesperson