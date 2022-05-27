Police search for man after mother receives alarming call, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help to find a 23-year-old man.

Officials said that Jaylen Tipton was last seen about a week ago.

The victim’s mother has not heard from him since then. When she attempted to make contact with Tipton, she received a call from an unknown woman stating that he was going to take a ride to the morgue, a release said.

Tipton was last seen in the 2900 block of Letree Cove in a silver or gold BMW.

If you see Tipton, contact missing persons at 901-545-2677.

