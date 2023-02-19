Police seal off road near where dog walker disappeared

Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing on Friday morning 27th Jan

Police have sealed off a road and launched an extensive operation in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley following a tip off from two walkers.

A helicopter, drone and police officers were combing a section of the River Wyre less than a mile from the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found at 11.50am on Sunday.

A man and woman were seen pointing to a section of undergrowth and shrubbery on the river bank while police searched the area.

Lancashire Constabulary shut down the entire length of Rawcliffe Road within minutes and said they could not disclose why it was closed off.

A police car is now stopped half a mile from the area with officers telling dog walkers the section is closed.

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her dog Willow on a footpath overlooking the River Wyre in Lancashire on Jan 27.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found on a bench by the river, with the family’s pet, Willow, running loose nearby and its harness on the ground.

Since her disappearance, police have launched an extensive search of the River Wyre and the surrounding areas.

The force sparked a major backlash on Thursday by revealing that Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol issues brought on by the menopause in the months before she disappeared.

Det Supt Rebecca Smith, the lead investigator, insisted officers had kept an open mind as they revealed Ms Bulley’s long-term partner Paul Ansell, 44, had told them of a “number of specific vulnerabilities” that caused them to treat her disappearance as “high risk” .

Lancashire Police said on Friday that it will launch an internal review of its search for the mother of two as Rishi Sunak expressed “concern” over its decision to release private information about her.

Ms Bulley’s father said this week that her family feel they are “no further on” in finding the missing 45-year-old after three weeks, and that “every day is a struggle”.

On Friday Louise Cunningham, Ms Bulley’s sister, issued a heartfelt message to her. Alongside a photograph of the two enjoying a day out with their mother Dot, 72, Ms Cunningham wrote on Facebook: “Three weeks today without you home. We all miss you so much, time to come home.”

