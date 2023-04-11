Police rescuing ‘dog’ struggling in river discover it was something else entirely

Police in New York City pulled an unexpected wild creature from a river.

After receiving a report of a dog struggling in the strong current of the East River on April 10, New York City police officers responded to the area to assist, according to a statement posted on Twitter by the NYPD 19th Precinct.

However, when officers pulled up next to the animal in a boat, they discovered it was not a dog, but a coyote, police said.

Video posted by police shows officers hoisting the damp animal out of the river using a snare pole.

The coyote was transported to a veterinarian, police said.

“Coyotes are common in NYC, but one swimming in the East River is not,” police said.

Coyotes, a species of wild canines closely related to wolves, have been known to inhabit multiple New York City boroughs, according to the city’s website.

In order to safely coexist with the animals, city residents are encouraged to store trash in secure containers and to keep pets on leashes while outside, the city said.

An actual dog was pulled from a New York City river in December after a remarkable journey.

A dog named Bear escaped from his owner in Manhattan and swam across the Hudson River to New Jersey, according to previous reporting from McClatchy News. He was rescued three days after his escape.

Search ends for dog that mauled woman, and the animal will be euthanized, SC cops say

5-year-old, woman die when man intentionally crashes into oncoming traffic, VA cops say

Kids break through glass to escape as man shoots ex-wife and toddlers, Texas cops say