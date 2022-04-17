Police rescued a 60-year-old New Jersey man who’d been screaming for help while stuck in a dumpster for three days

A dumpster.Getty Images

A New Jersey man who says he was stuck in a dumpster for three days was rescued on Saturday.

The man, 60, told police he fell in when he tried to reach in and grab a chair he liked.

A nearby resident heard his screams for help on the third day, he said, according to NJ.com.

Firefighters and police officers on Saturday rescued a 60-year-old man who said he’d been stuck in a dumpster in New Jersey for three days, NJ.com reported.

The man, who has not been identified by name, said he saw a chair in a dumpster in Clifton, New Jersey, and reached in to grab it, the outlet reported. Then he fell in.

For three days, he called for help, but nobody came to his aid. On the third day, the man told police, an apartment complex resident finally heard his screams for help, per NJ.com. Then firefighters and police officers arrived on the scene and pulled him out.

Clifton police Lt. Robert Bracken told the outlet he could not say for certain the length of time the man spent in the dumpster.

The man sustained minor injuries, and there is no further investigation planned, NJ.com reported.

The Clifton Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

