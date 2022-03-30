Police release video of deadly shooting at Winter Park wedding reception)

The Daily Beast

Rogue Georgia Cop Caught in Viral X-Rated TikToks

via TikTokA Georgia cop probably thought no one was watching when he took his squad car to a scrubby area off a quiet road in a small Georgia town, walked around the back, and started having sex with someone while in uniform.But someone high up in a nearby telecommunications tower started filming and uploaded the videos to TikTok last week where they quickly racked up more than 15 million views.“Police caught on cam!!!” one video was captioned, along with hashtags of #towerclimbers and #dirtydee