Police recover car and ID victims in deadly crash

Police in Florida have tracked down the car that plowed into a group of children at a bus stop Monday afternoon, killing two girls and injuring four other youngsters.

The fatalities in the tragic hit-and-run have been identified as Andrea Fleming, 6, and 5-year-old Kylie Jones, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Police said they have found the 2009 Honda Accord sedan that killed the children but that the driver remains on the loose.

“This is truly a horrific event and especially so close to the holidays,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Battalion Chief Steven Gollan told WTVJ-TV.

“I can’t imagine what these families are going through,” Gollan added of the victims’ kin. “My thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. Monday in the Broward County city of Wilton Manors, about 3 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

<br />

Police said the driver of the Honda sped around a stopped Broward County transit bus that was pulled over to let off passengers and struck the children.

He then sped off, leaving the dead and injured children in the roadway.

This Honda Accord was reportedly the one involved in the incident. NBC 6 South Florida

Local resident Harriet Lewis said she ran to the scene and tried to comfort one child.

“I was just holding her hand and letting her … just hear my voice, ‘Don’t go, don’t go to sleep,’ ” she told WTVJ.

Police said two of the injured youngsters are in critical condition.