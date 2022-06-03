Police kills Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

Reuters

Estonian PM removes coalition partner from government

VILNIUS (Reuters) -Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas removed her junior coalition partner from government on Friday and proposed forming a new coalition with two smaller parties with the next election not scheduled until March 2023. Kallas, who heads the centre-right Reform Party, took the decision after the centre-left Centre Party sided with the far-right opposition EKRE party to block government reform of primary education, national broadcaster ERR reported. “The security situation in Europe does not give me any opportunity to continue cooperating with the Centre Party, which is unable to put Estonia’s interests above those of its party and its various wings,” Kallas said, as quoted by ERR.