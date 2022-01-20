Police kill armed man at San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco Police shot and killed an armed man who was acting “suspiciously” inside the airport’s international terminal near the BART station.

Police received a call at 7:26 a.m.on Thursday about the strange man. When officers arrived, they found the man had a handgun.

As officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, the armed man was shot, SFPD officials said in a release.

“When SFPD officers arrived, this individual brandished firearms in front of the officers, at which time they began to work to de-escalate the situation,” said Doug Yakel, San Francisco International Airport spokesman. “This was not successful. The individual continued to display threatening behavior. The officers attempted to use some non-lethal measures– beanbags, etc. to subdue the suspect. The individual continued to advance towards officers, at which time they discharge several shots into the suspect, which neutralized the threat.”

The identity of the armed man at San Francisco International Airport has not been released yet. AP

The shooting occurred after officers were unable to de-escalate the situation with the armed man. AP

First responders arrive at the San Francisco International Airport on Jan. 20, 2021. AP

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A transient who was nearby was injured during the incident. The individual was treated by San Francisco Fire Department emergency medical personnel at the scene and was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.