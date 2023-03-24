Police involved after Memphis women’s basketball player hits Bowling Green foe in handshake line

Memphis women’s basketball’s season ended in a 73-60 loss at Bowling Green in the WNIT Super 16 but tempers flared during the postgame handshake line Thursday.

Tigers senior and leading scorer Jamirah Shutes stopped in line to say something to Bowling Green senior Elissa Brett. The two exchanged words. As Brett walked away, Shutes reached out and struck her on the head before being quickly removed by a Tigers assistant coach.

After the strike, the Tigers were escorted off the court and into the locker room. Brett laid on the ground for a while as she was tended to before being helped up. She walked off the court on her own power.

The Bowling Green athletics department said the incident has been turned over to the university police department.

It’s not clear what provoked the incident, but Shutes and Brett were involved in an earlier situation with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Shutes was double teamed by Brett, and Bowling Green teammate Sophie Dziekan. After Brett was whistled for a foul, Dziekan appeared to hit Shutes inadvertently in the face while going for the ball.

Shutes appeared shaken up and left the game for the Tigers’ locker room. She didn’t return until the start of the third quarter.

Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes (23) prepares to shoot the ball during the WNIT first round game between Memphis and Jackson State in the Elma Roane Field House at the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tenn., on March 16, 2023.

“Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is with the health, safety and support of our student-athletes,” Bowling Green said in its statement.

Memphis’ athletic department did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

