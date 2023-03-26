Police investigating allegations of blackmail against Alison Hammond make arrest

Police investigating claims of blackmail targeted against TV presenter Alison Hammond have made an arrest.

The 48-year-old, who regularly presents ITV’s This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary and was recently announced as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, was reportedly blackmailed for large sums of money and a £5,000 BMW, according to The Sun newspaper.

West Midlands Police said a 36-year-old-man from Warwickshire was arrested on suspicion of blackmail on Saturday evening, and has been in custody for questioning.

He was later released on conditional bail, the force said on Sunday evening.

The Sun reported the mother-of-one was put under pressure by her blackmailer, who threatened to spread lies about her in an effort to damage her career if she did not co-operate with the demands.

Alison Hammond (David Parry/PA)

Birmingham-born Hammond rose to fame as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002 and joined This Morning in the same year.

She currently presents the weekday daytime show with O’Leary on Friday mornings and has has gone on to appear in multiple reality shows including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

More recently, she appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.

It was confirmed last week that Hammond will take over from Matt Lucas to present the upcoming series of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

The PA news agency has contacted Hammond’s representatives for comment.