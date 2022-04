Police are investigating the deaths of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a wooded area in Concord, authorities said Friday. Investigators said Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were shot multiple times. CBS Boston’s Kristina Rex reports.

