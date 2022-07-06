Police in Richmond, Va., say a tip ‘saved numerous lives’ from a mass shooting planned for July 4

Storyful

High Flood Levels Continue Around Sydney

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology warned of “possible life-threatening” flash flooding in the Mid North Coast area of New South Wales on July 6, while flood warnings also persisted for the Sydney area.This footage was sent to Storyful by Fiona Fagan, who said she filmed it in town of Richmond, northwest of Sydney, on July 5. The BOM issued a flood warning for the area on July 6.Sky News Australia reported that 60,000 people had been told to evacuate due to the severe flooding. “It’s going to be days and into the weekend and possibly next week before we start to see river levels drop to a safe level in those areas,” a representative of New South Wales State Emergency Service said. Credit: Point and Shoot TV via Storyful