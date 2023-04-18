Police identify victims of ‘catastrophic’ crash on I-75 as 21-year-old woman, 59-year-old man

Marietta police confirmed two people died after a “catastrophic series” of crashes on Interstate 75 northbound Tuesday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles happened near South Marietta Parkway just before 5:30 a.m. All northbound lanes were shut down for over four hours as police investigated.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke to investigators at the crash scene. They believe the crashes happened after a young woman pulled over to the far left lane to check on a flat tire.

As the driver was checking on it, police said she was rear-ended by a driver and run over. That driver was “ripped” from their car in the impact and was run over by another car. Both drivers died on the scene.

Police have identified the driver who got a flat tire as Eduarda Cristina Romano DaSilva, 21, of Marietta. Marietta Police said 59-year-old Victor Parra, of Jonesboro, hit Romano’s car after she stopped in the far-left lane. Parra’s Toyota spun out of control and ended up facing the other direction.

When Parra and Romana DaSilva got out of the cars, they were both hit by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 72-year-old David West, who is from Wolcottville, Indiana.

Both Romano DaSilva and Parra were pronounced dead at the scene. West and his passenger, 74-year-old Cynthia West, sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

